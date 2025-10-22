Modi is depending on support of AP and Bihar CMs to stay in power: Raja

VIJAYAWADA: Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja launched a sharp attack on the BJP and RSS, accusing them of leading India toward a ‘fascist’ path and endangering the country’s secular and democratic foundations.

Addressing the media at Dasari Bhavan in Vijayawada, Raja alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was acting under the influence of former US President Donald Trump, ignoring national interests. He said the upcoming Bihar elections would play a crucial role in reshaping national politics and asserted that the INDIA bloc was determined to defeat the BJP-led alliance.

Raja described the BJP’s failure to secure a clear majority in the recent general elections as a setback, noting that the Centre now depends on AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Questioning Naidu’s alliance with the BJP, he reminded that the Centre had yet to fulfil promises made during AP’s bifurcation, including special status.

Condemning rising atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, and women in BJP-ruled states, Raja urged secular forces to unite to protect democracy. The CPI will finalise its agitation plans at its October 25 executive meeting in Delhi and launch campaigns against privatisation.