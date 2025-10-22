No spike in pollution levels in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: The overall air quality across Andhra Pradesh remained largely moderate after Diwali, with no major spike in pollution levels recorded. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) across key monitoring stations in the State on October 21, 2025, stood at 101, placing it under the Moderate category. The stable air quality levels can be attributed to the rainfall witnessed in several parts of the State over the past few days, which helped in dispersing pollutants.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Amaravati recorded an AQI of 64 under the Satisfactory category, with PM2.5 as the prominent pollutant. Anantapur and Chittoor registered AQI of 125 and 122, both falling under the Moderate category due to PM2.5.

Rajamahendravaram recorded an AQI of 98, indicating Satisfactory air quality, while Tirumala continued to maintain good air quality with an AQI of 25, where CO remained the major pollutant.

Tirupati recorded 161, indicating Moderate levels, while Vijayawada stood at 98 under the Satisfactory category with ozone (O3) and PM2.5 as key pollutants. Visakhapatnam recorded an AQI of 113, also under the Moderate category, with PM2.5 being the major contributor. A day earlier, on October 20, the average AQI across these cities was much lower, indicating Good to Satisfactory air quality.

‘Rains played key role in maintaining air quality’

Amaravati recorded an AQI of 23, Anantapur 54, Chittoor 77, Rajamahendravaram 35, Tirumala 27, Tirupati 93, Vijayawada 58, and Visakhapatnam 44. The data indicates that although there was a slight increase in pollution levels after the festival, the rise was minimal compared to previous years.