Seven new dialysis centres to come up across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the setting up of seven new dialysis centres across the State.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the new facilities will be set up at S Kota (Vizianagaram), Bhimavaram (West Godavari), Pileru (Chittoor), Seethampeta (Parvathipuram Manyam), Venkatagiri (SPSR Nellore), Addanki (Bapatla), and Sunnipenta (Nandyal). The centres will be set up under the Prime Minister’s National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).

Each centre will be equipped with three modern dialysis machines, costing around Rs 75 lakh in total, and will conduct three sessions daily, benefiting up to 15 patients every day. With this, the number of dialysis centres in AP will rise from 232 to 239. The S Kota and Seethampeta centres are nearing completion and will be managed by a private organisation under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has been directed to invite tenders to operate the remaining centres in a similar manner.