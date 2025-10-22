Seven new dialysis centres to come up across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the setting up of seven new dialysis centres across the State.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the new facilities will be set up at S Kota (Vizianagaram), Bhimavaram (West Godavari), Pileru (Chittoor), Seethampeta (Parvathipuram Manyam), Venkatagiri (SPSR Nellore), Addanki (Bapatla), and Sunnipenta (Nandyal). The centres will be set up under the Prime Minister’s National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).
Each centre will be equipped with three modern dialysis machines, costing around Rs 75 lakh in total, and will conduct three sessions daily, benefiting up to 15 patients every day. With this, the number of dialysis centres in AP will rise from 232 to 239. The S Kota and Seethampeta centres are nearing completion and will be managed by a private organisation under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has been directed to invite tenders to operate the remaining centres in a similar manner.
“These centres will spare patients from long-distance travel, enabling timely treatment,” he added. Of the 232 existing centres, 173 operate under the PPP model through the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, with 153 located in private hospitals and the remainder in teaching and government hospitals. During the 2024–25 financial year, these centres collectively performed 10.62 lakh dialysis sessions.
An additional 59 centres functioning under the PMNDP in district, area, and CHCs conducted 4.95 lakh sessions during the same period. Patients typically receive six to eight free dialysis sessions a month, depending on medical need. The government spent Rs 164 crore on free dialysis services in 2024–25, Rs 110 crore through the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust and Rs 54 crore under the PMNDP.