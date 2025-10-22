Social Welfare Minister Dola inaugurates projects worth Rs 1.6 cr for welfare of SCs in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Tuesday inaugurated several development projects worth over Rs 1.6 crore in Kancharla Vari Palem village of Kanigiri mandal.

The minister inaugurated a newly constructed Scheduled Caste (SC) students’ hostel building costing Rs 69.85 lakh, a science laboratory and additional classrooms at the KV Palem ZP High School built at a cost of Rs 69.70 lakh, and a renovated SC Hostel-2 building completed with Rs 25 lakh. He distributed sewing machines to members of women’s self-help groups in Kanigiri.

Dola said the NDA coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to the welfare and development of SC, ST students and women. “We will soon fill all pending SC and ST backlog posts across the state,” he said.

“Our government prioritises women’s empowerment, and the distribution of sewing machines is a reflection of that,” he said.

He said that due to the efforts of the Chief Minister and Minister Nara Lokesh, Google had signed an agreement to set up a major IT data centre in Vizag. “This project gives Visakhapatnam and AP global recognition for good governance,” he said.

Officials pay homage to fallen police heroes

Heavy rain did not deter officials and dignitaries in Prakasam district from paying heartfelt tributes to police martyrs on Tuesday. Standing unprotected in the downpour, they honoured the fallen heroes at the Amar Jawan Memorial during the National Police Commemoration Day programme.