Special tribunal in offing to fast-track Kandukur murder case

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the establishment of a special tribunal to ensure speedy investigation and justice in the brutal murder of Lakshmi Naidu at Kandukur.

At a review meeting held at the Secretariat with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, and MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao, the Chief Minister condemned the killing as “inhumane and barbaric.” He ordered that the case be transferred to a fast-track court and that a special public prosecutor be appointed to oversee the trial.

To assist the bereaved family, the government announced a relief package including financial aid and land allocations. The Chief Minister directed officials to provide Lakshmi Naidu’s wife with two acres of land and Rs 5 lakh in cash. Each of the couple’s two children will receive two acres of land and Rs 5 lakh in fixed deposits, with the government taking responsibility for their education.

For the injured victims, Pawan will be allotted four acres of land, `5 lakh in cash, and full medical expense coverage, while Bhargav will receive `3 lakh in cash along with hospital expense coverage.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to maintaining law and order, Naidu said, “We will not tolerate any threats to peace and security under any circumstances,” the Chief Minister said.