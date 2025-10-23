75 per cent of citizens satisfied with government schemes, services: Andhra minister Kolusu

VIJAYAWADA: Housing and Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy on Wednesday stated that over 75% of citizens have expressed satisfaction with the welfare schemes and services delivered by the State government.

Addressing the media at the State Secretariat, the minister cited findings from a Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) survey, which continuously monitors public feedback, service quality, and scheme implementation. He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India to maintain such real-time tracking.

Parthasarathy added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to achieving 100% public satisfaction and has directed departments to identify and address the concerns of the remaining 25% of citizens. “We are determined to improve wherever there are gaps—whether due to administrative issues or lack of representation,” he said.

During a recent RTGS performance review, the Chief Minister appreciated the positive results but instructed officials to aim for complete satisfaction. He also directed energy department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and monitor voltage stability, with substation-wise surveys now underway.

Highlighting the use of technology in governance, the minister noted that through the AWARE software platform, 42 public services are being streamlined—27 of which are already operational. These include real-time alerts for heatwaves, thunderstorms, heavy rain, and cyclones, enhancing public safety and awareness.