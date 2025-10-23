Andhra to give big push to e-mobility

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has pledged support to the Union Government’s Clean Mobility Transition Movement, aiming to boost economic growth while combating climate change.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed the Transport Department to develop a roadmap for energy efficiency, and 100% electrification of the APSRTC fleet under the AP’s E-Mobility Policy.

This ambitious initiative positions AP as a leader in clean transport in India, contributing to global climate efforts and sustainable development.

Special Chief Secretary (Transport, Roads & Buildings) MT Krishna Babu emphasised the need for collaboration with national organisations like the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), and its subsidiary Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to support the State’s e-mobility goals.

Krishna Babu, who led solarisation and energy efficiency at Visakhapatnam Port Trust with CESL’s support, met A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Adviser (Government Affairs & Media) EESL, and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission officials to strengthen partnerships.

He highlighted the State’s commitment to leveraging the Centre’s Rs 10,900 crore E-Drive Scheme and praised CESL’s deployment of over 33,000 electric buses. Babu urged capacity-building programmes and welcomed CESL’s Hydrogen Mobility Action Plan.

Andhra Pradesh aligns with national schemes like FAME India Phase II, National Electric Bus Programme, and PM-eBus Sewa, with CESL as nodal agency. Plans include charging stations every 30 km, 100+ e-mobility start-up centres, Rs 500 crore for e-mobility cities, and EV manufacturing facilities, aiming to set a national benchmark for sustainable economic growth.