Come, explore investment opportunities in Andhra: CM Naidu invites Dubai industry giants

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in one-to-one meetings with several industry giants on the first day of his three-day visit to the UAE to promote Brand AP and attract investments.
He held discussions with Sobha Group founder PNC Menon at first, and informed him about the development of Amaravati as a world class capital. He also explained opportunities for investments in tourism, real estate and hospitality sectors in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu urged Menon to visit Amaravati to see the ongoing infrastructure development works, and invited him to the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Vizag on November 14 and 15. “AP is the best destination for investments,” he asserted.
AP has abundant investment opportunities in food processing industry: CM
Menon announced a contribution of Rs 100 crore for the development of a world class library in Amaravati.
During his meeting with Sharaf Group Vice-Chairman Sharafuddin, the Chief Minister sought the support in establishment of logistic parks and warehouses in the industrial parks being developed in AP.
Evincing interest in providing logistics and setting up warehouses through Hind Terminals Private Limited, representatives of Sharaf Group urged the AP government to identify an area having railway and port connectivity. “If necessary, the State government is ready to change policies to attract investments in ports and national highways. Priority is being given to the development of automobile sector in Rayalaseema,” Naidu said.
Later, he held discussions with Transworld Group Chairman Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, and explained the abundant investment opportunities in ship building sector in AP. The group came forward to become partners in the ship building unit at Dugarajupatnam port.
The Chief Minister also held a meeting with Shamsheer Vayalil, founder chairman of Burjeel Holdings. He said digitalisation of health cards has been taken up as a pilot project at some places in AP. The Burjeel group having expertise in medical and health and research wings, and running a major cancer hospital in Abu Dhabi, came forward to set up a cancer centre in Tirupati.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister met A Amarnath, Charge d’affaires, Embassy of India, and Satish Sivan, Consul General, Dubai. Speaking on the occasion, Satish Sivan said the UAE has partnership with India in trade and technology, and the ties are further strengthened with mutual investments from both the countries. Trade relations with India have increased to 50% in the last three years. Indians are also coming forward in a big way to invest in the UAE paving the way for an increase in trade. India has turned as a destination for the knowledge economy, and the UAE is spending more on technology, he said.
Amarnath said, “The UAE is keen on investing in India on education, health, green energy and food parks,” he said.
“Andhra Pradesh has introduced several industry friendly policies. Google is coming to Andhra Pradesh. The AP government is giving priority to green energy, technology, data centres and quantum valley. AP has abundant opportunities for investment in the food processing industry,” he highlighted.
On his arrival at Dubai airport on Wednesday, the Chief Minister received a grand welcome from a large number of Telugu people, including women and entrepreneurs.