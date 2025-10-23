Come, explore investment opportunities in Andhra: CM Naidu invites Dubai industry giants

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in one-to-one meetings with several industry giants on the first day of his three-day visit to the UAE to promote Brand AP and attract investments.

He held discussions with Sobha Group founder PNC Menon at first, and informed him about the development of Amaravati as a world class capital. He also explained opportunities for investments in tourism, real estate and hospitality sectors in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu urged Menon to visit Amaravati to see the ongoing infrastructure development works, and invited him to the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Vizag on November 14 and 15. “AP is the best destination for investments,” he asserted.

AP has abundant investment opportunities in food processing industry: CM

Menon announced a contribution of Rs 100 crore for the development of a world class library in Amaravati.

During his meeting with Sharaf Group Vice-Chairman Sharafuddin, the Chief Minister sought the support in establishment of logistic parks and warehouses in the industrial parks being developed in AP.

Evincing interest in providing logistics and setting up warehouses through Hind Terminals Private Limited, representatives of Sharaf Group urged the AP government to identify an area having railway and port connectivity. “If necessary, the State government is ready to change policies to attract investments in ports and national highways. Priority is being given to the development of automobile sector in Rayalaseema,” Naidu said.

Later, he held discussions with Transworld Group Chairman Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, and explained the abundant investment opportunities in ship building sector in AP. The group came forward to become partners in the ship building unit at Dugarajupatnam port.