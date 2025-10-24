17th Century Telugu inscription found in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Addanki-based historian and retired headmaster Jyothi Chandramouli recently discovered a 17th-century Telugu inscription engraved on a stone outside Anantarayunipalli village in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district.

After examining it, he referred the finding to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mysuru, for expert analysis. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy) at ASI Mysore, confirmed that the inscription, dated to the Yuva Samvatsara, Ashadha Sudha Ekadasi, records a gift of the village Ganupulapalli and lands in Bomggaraputi of Komaravoli for services to Lord Hanumanta.

The donation was made by Kondappa Nayani, son of Tirupati Nayani of Velugoti chiefs, who got Komaravoli as amara-nayamkara from Rangappati Raju.

Chandramouli said such inscriptions are invaluable for understanding regional history and heritage and urged locals to protect them from decay.