21 killed as Hyderabad-Bengaluru private bus catches fire in Andhra; Police collect DNA from charred bodies

KURNOOL: Twenty-one persons were charred to death and several others suffered burn injuries when an air-conditioned sleeper bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire on National Highway 44 near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district in the early hours of Friday.

Kurnool District Collector Dr. A. Siri confirmed that 11 bodies have been recovered so far, while efforts are underway to identify the victims. “A total of 41 passengers were on board the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Out of them, 21 people managed to escape safely, while 11 charred bodies have been recovered so far. The identification process is underway,” she said after visiting the accident site.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred around 2:45 am when a motorcycle rammed into the bus’s fuel tank, triggering a massive fire that engulfed the entire vehicle within minutes.

The motorcyclist, identified as Shiva Shankar (21), a granite daily wage worker and resident of TV9 Colony, Tandrapadu village, in Kurnool district, was also killed in the incident.

As the flames spread rapidly, passengers were trapped inside the burning vehicle. Local residents and police personnel acted swiftly, rescuing several passengers despite the intense blaze. Rescue operations continued through the night with the joint efforts of fire service personnel, police, and medical teams, who brought the fire under control and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition, prompting officials to call forensic teams to collect DNA samples of the deceased.

District Collector Siri said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the accident, with a special focus on the bus’s safety mechanisms, the availability of fire extinguishers, and the driver’s alertness during the journey. Preliminary investigations indicate that the impact on the fuel tank likely caused the fire, though officials suspect that lapses in safety standards among private travel operators could have worsened the tragedy.