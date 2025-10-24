Andhra Pradesh: Tuni school girl rape case accused jumps to death

KAKINADA: Tatika Narayana Rao, 62, accused of raping a 13-year-old Class 8 student at Jagannadhagiri Social Welfare Residential School in Tuni, died by suicide on Wednesday night, police said.

Tuni Rural Police had registered a POCSO case and arrested him on Wednesday evening near the underpass of Tuni Railway Station.

According to Peddapuram DSP Sri Hari Raju and Tuni Rural Inspector Chenna Kesavarao, while the accused was being taken for production before the magistrate between 10.00 and 10.30 pm, after a medical examination, he urged to use a toilet near Komati Cheruvu (pond).

Police escorting him took shelter under a nearby tree. When they checked, Narayana Rao had run away and jumped into the pond. Despite searching that night until 12.30 am, police could not find him. On Thursday, fire and disaster management personnel and local swimmers resumed the search and eventually recovered his body.

The deceased is survived by a son and a daughter. His son, Suresh, expressed doubts over the suicide, saying police had visited their home at 9.45 pm to get signatures but did not inform them about the incident.

The case has drawn Statewide attention due to its link with a residential school in Tuni. Education Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rayapati Sailaja have taken up the matter. They directed revenue and police officials to visit the victim girl’s house to provide support and security.