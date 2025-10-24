Counterfeit currency racket busted in Andhra Pradesh, one held

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag City Police, along with Task Force officers, apprehended Sriram alias Gupta, 60, from Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, for printing counterfeit currency at a house in MVP Colony Sector 11 under MVP Police Station limits.

DCP D Mary Prashanthi said at a press meet on Thursday that Gupta, along with accomplices, was reportedly printing fake Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes using a laptop and printer.

Acting on a tip-off, MVP Police Station Inspector KNSV Prasad, SI Sk Khadar Bhasha, Task Force Inspector R Appala Naidu, and Task Force SI G Harish conducted an inspection on Wednesday.

Prashanthi added “The papers required for the notes were brought from Mumbai, a printer and a laptop were set up. The individuals Sriram, Varaprasad and Anand decided to make fake notes and circulate them as original notes.” She noted that Anand had earlier attempted unsuccessfully to circulate about ten lakh fake notes.

Police registered a case against Gupta under Cr No 152/2020 and sent him to jail. Another case has been registered against Gupta and Gangadhar at MVP Police Station.

Authorities seized counterfeit notes, printers, mobile phones, a laptop, and other equipment. MVP Police Station Inspector KNSV Prasad launched the investigation, DCP Prashanthi added.