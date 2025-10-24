DLDO offices set to debut on November 1: DyCM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to ensure that the results of the government’s Panchayat reforms reach the people effectively.

He announced that Divisional Level Development Officer (DLDO) offices will start functioning across the State from November 1, marking a major administrative milestone aimed at strengthening local governance.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with Panchayat Raj officials on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan said the State government has introduced several key reforms to empower local bodies and enhance service delivery at the village level. He reminded that employees hold a crucial responsibility in ensuring that these reforms are implemented sincerely for the benefit of rural citizens.

He further noted that the cluster system has been abolished and that 13,351 village panchayats have been made independent administrative units, thereby improving access to services and decision-making at the grassroots. “We are ensuring basic infrastructure in every village without financial hurdles,” he said, adding that both Central and State governments are jointly providing adequate funds for rural development and panchayat strengthening.

Pawan Kalyan instructed officials to formulate innovative plans to help panchayats achieve financial self-reliance, alongside optimal use of 15th Finance Commission funds. He observed that the coalition government is adopting a positive and proactive approach toward administrative reforms and resource mobilisation.

He urged employees to take an active and accountable role in translating policy initiatives into visible progress.

He also directed that top officials conduct regular reviews on fund utilisation and reform implementation. He further instructed the preparation of an action plan for development activities under the ‘Palle Panduga 2.0’ initiative, aimed at accelerating village-level growth and ensuring holistic rural development.