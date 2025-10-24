Ensure 24x7 power supply, Andhra Pradesh CS K Vijayanand directs DISCOMs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed State power utilities to ensure uninterrupted 24x7 power supply in the coming months while maintaining strict financial discipline in power procurement.

He emphasised the need for dynamic, cost-effective strategies and urged continuous monitoring of market prices and renewable energy generation trends.

Vijayanand chaired a review meeting on Thursday with senior officials from APGENCO, APTRANSCO, APPDCL, and NREDCAP to discuss the power procurement plan for the upcoming months.

Officials projected power availability for November at 213 million units (MU) against an expected grid demand of 218 MU.

Renewable energy is expected to play a key role in meeting daytime demand, with solar generation ranging from 70 MW to 1,870 MW between 6.30 am and 5.30 pm, and wind generation varying between 90 MW and 400 MW. The 500 MW Sileru Hydro Station will be used for system balancing during the day and fully utilised during evening peak hours.