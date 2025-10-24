Ensure 24x7 power supply, Andhra Pradesh CS K Vijayanand directs DISCOMs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed State power utilities to ensure uninterrupted 24x7 power supply in the coming months while maintaining strict financial discipline in power procurement.
He emphasised the need for dynamic, cost-effective strategies and urged continuous monitoring of market prices and renewable energy generation trends.
Vijayanand chaired a review meeting on Thursday with senior officials from APGENCO, APTRANSCO, APPDCL, and NREDCAP to discuss the power procurement plan for the upcoming months.
Officials projected power availability for November at 213 million units (MU) against an expected grid demand of 218 MU.
Renewable energy is expected to play a key role in meeting daytime demand, with solar generation ranging from 70 MW to 1,870 MW between 6.30 am and 5.30 pm, and wind generation varying between 90 MW and 400 MW. The 500 MW Sileru Hydro Station will be used for system balancing during the day and fully utilised during evening peak hours.
Reviewing October’s performance, the Chief Secretary noted that despite a projected daily deficit of 15.33 MU and a peak shortfall of 1,800 MW, utilities adopted a flexible daily procurement strategy instead of long-term tie-ups.
This approach, supported by generation from Srisailam, led to significant cost savings. He commended APGENCO, APTRANSCO, and DISCOMs and urged them to maintain the same level of preparedness. To meet peak demand in November, APGENCO was directed to maintain an average of 4,200 MW daily.
Officials were instructed to optimise generation at all thermal stations and maintain adequate coal stocks, with focus on high-capacity units (500 MW, 600 MW, 800 MW) to boost output and grid stability from December. Vijayanand reviewed NTTPS and MVR RTPP construction, directing expedited completion by March 2026, and urged early tendering for Pumped Storage Projects.