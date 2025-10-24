Focus on rain loss mitigation: CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh continues to receive widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. A low-pressure area over south interior Karnataka, and a developing system in the Bay of Bengal have triggered intense downpours across the State.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) have issued alerts for gusty winds (30–50 kmph), thunderstorms, and potential flooding in several districts.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, currently on an official visit to the UAE, held an emergency video conference with ministers, the Chief Secretary, district collectors, and senior officials to assess the situation in the worst-hit Nellore, Prakasam, Kadapa, Tirupati and Annamayya districts.

Stressing the need for swift and coordinated action, he announced the release of Rs 2 crore each for Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts, and Rs 1 crore each for other affected regions. He directed officials to ensure there is no loss of life and property.