Focus on rain loss mitigation: CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh continues to receive widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. A low-pressure area over south interior Karnataka, and a developing system in the Bay of Bengal have triggered intense downpours across the State.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) have issued alerts for gusty winds (30–50 kmph), thunderstorms, and potential flooding in several districts.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, currently on an official visit to the UAE, held an emergency video conference with ministers, the Chief Secretary, district collectors, and senior officials to assess the situation in the worst-hit Nellore, Prakasam, Kadapa, Tirupati and Annamayya districts.
Stressing the need for swift and coordinated action, he announced the release of Rs 2 crore each for Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts, and Rs 1 crore each for other affected regions. He directed officials to ensure there is no loss of life and property.
SDRF & NDRF units deployed to assist dist administrations in case of need
Naidu instructed authorities to prioritise evacuations from flood-prone areas, and ensure seamless coordination among key departments, including Revenue, Disaster Management, Police, Irrigation, Municipal Administration, Roads and Buildings, and Power.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam and Tirupati, while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units are stationed in Nellore to assist in rescue and relief operations.
Relief camps are being set up and stocked with essential supplies such as food, milk for children, and medical kits to prevent disease outbreaks. Vulnerable infrastructure, including canal embankments, tank bunds and reservoirs, is being reinforced.
Authorities are monitoring power supply disruption and issuing crop protection advisories to farmers. Control rooms in all affected districts are operating round-the-clock to coordinate emergency responses, and provide real-time updates.
District administrations have implemented localised loss mitigation measures. In Nellore, Collector Himanshu Shukla activated helplines (0861-2331261, 7995576699).
Urban flooding is being addressed through desilting and water diversion.
In Bapatla, Collector V Vinod Kumar reinforced tank bunds, oversaw evacuations from low-lying areas, and ensured the safe return of 42 fishermen from sea. Schools and Anganwadis have been closed, and a dedicated control room (0864-3220226) is handling crop insurance and fertiliser-related concerns.
In Prakasam, additional holidays were declared in high-rainfall mandals such as Pamuru and CS Puram, with local officials authorised to announce closures based on stream levels. Kurnool Collector A Siri inspected key reservoirs, and issued alerts for riverine areas, ensuring shelters are stocked with food and essentials.
In Chittoor, Collector Sumit Kumar warned of rising water levels, and activated helplines (9491077325, 08572-242777), advising parents to keep children indoors.
Kadapa’s in-charge Collector Aditi Singh closed all schools across the district, and activated a helpline (08562-246344), focusing on the Penna and Kundu river basins. In Tirupati, all government, aided, private schools, Anganwadis, and junior colleges have been shut, with education officers tasked with notifying parents promptly.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed municipal bodies to clear clogged drains, and instructed irrigation teams to place sandbags along vulnerable waterways. She also urged farmers to stay away from fields during lightning activity.
In a high-level teleconference with district collectors, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and Home Minister Anitha directed officials to remain on high alert as the cyclone threat intensifies. The meeting focused on safeguarding lives, property, crops, and irrigation infrastructure.
Ramanaidu emphasised round-the-clock monitoring of reservoirs, tanks, barrages, and canals, instructing that inflow and outflow data be reported hourly to control rooms. He called for seamless coordination among departments. Emergency supplies such as sandbags, motors, boats, and generators are being readied for deployment. The directives apply across all administrative levels, with mandates for continuous information sharing.