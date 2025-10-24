IMD warning: Andhra's Prakasam district takes flood precautions

ONGOLE: Following a heavy rainfall warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the State Disaster Management Department, the Prakasam district administration has taken all necessary measures to safeguard lives and public property from the impact of the rains.

Minister Dola Swamy, along with Collector P Raja Babu, Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, and other district-level officers, conducted a special review on rainfall and flood situation. Dola, Collector, and Joint Collector held a video conference with mandal-level officers to review relief measures to be implemented in their respective areas. The Minister directed all officers to take every precaution to protect both the public and livestock from the effects of heavy rains.

So far, no human or crop losses have been officially reported. Continuous rainfall across the district has led to overflowing streams and rivulets, submerging several culvert bridges.

In the last 24 hours, Racherla recorded the highest rainfall at 85.4 mm, followed by Podili (76.4 mm), Chimakurthy (58.6 mm), Markapur (57.2 mm), Pamuru (54.6 mm), Marripudi (50.6 mm), SN Padu (49.6 mm), CS Puram (48.6 mm), Tarlupadu (48 mm), Ongole Urban and Rural (47.4 mm), and Peddaraveedu (40.8 mm). The district received an average rainfall of 35.7 mm, with 38 mandals reporting excess rainfall.