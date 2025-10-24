IT Minister Lokesh secures Australian tie-ups for progress of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: On the fifth day of his visit to Australia on Thursday, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh secured significant commitments across multiple sectors critical to the development of Andhra Pradesh. The day was marked by high-level meetings with academic leaders at the University of Melbourne and the University of Tasmania (UTAS), a crucial interaction with Victoria’s Minister for Tourism and Sports, Steve Dimopoulos, and a strategic discussion with health insurance giant Bupa.

In a significant move to bolster the State’s IT and health-tech ecosystem, Lokesh met with Bijal Sejpal, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bupa Asia Pacific, along with Dinesh Kanteti (Head of Enterprise Intelligence). Highlighting the rapid emergence of Visakhapatnam as a major hub for IT and Data Centres, the Minister extended an invitation to Bupa, a global health insurance and services leader headquartered in London, to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the city.

The Minister also proposed a strategic collaboration with the AP government on rural digital health services to leverage Bupa’s expertise in digital health and elderly-care homes. COO Sejpal, who noted Bupa serves 38 million customers across 190 countries, assured the Minister that the proposals from Andhra Pradesh will be positively examined by their leadership team, given the company’s strong presence in key markets like Australia, the UK, and Spain.

Lokesh’s visit to the University of Melbourne resulted in a major push for sustainable skill-development programmes. Engaging with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emma Johnston and other senior leadership, the Minister invited the No.1-ranked Australian university to partner with the Government of AP in AI, Cyber Security, and IoT.