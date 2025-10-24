Kurnool bus tragedy: State announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for families of victims, Rs 2 lakh for injured

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Ram Prasad Reddy announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased from Andhra Pradesh and Rs 2 lakh to each of the injured in the Kurnool bus tragedy. “Our government stands with the bereaved families during this unimaginable loss,” he said.
The horrific bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district claimed lives of 19 passengers, including two children, and left 12 others injured, state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha confirmed on Friday.
The tragedy unfolded earlier in the day when a private bus carrying 39 passengers caught fire after hitting a bike. The motorcyclist, identified as Shiva Shankar (21), a granite daily wage worker and resident of TV9 Colony, Tandrapadu village, in Kurnool district, was also killed in the incident, taking the total toll to 20.
Addressing a press briefing at Vyasa Auditorium in Kurnool alongside Transport Minister M Ram Prasad Reddy, Anitha said, “The bodies were so severely charred that visual identification was impossible.” DNA testing will be used to identify the victims and return remains to their families, she added.
Of the deceased, six were from Andhra Pradesh and six from neighboring Telangana. Two victims each hailed from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, while one each was from Odisha and Bihar. One body remains unidentified, pending further verification.
Police have registered a case and taken the bus driver into custody for questioning. His initial statements are helping guide the investigation, which will examine all possible causes of the accident. To that end, 16 specialised teams have been deployed to conduct a comprehensive probe.
Rescue operations were launched swiftly, and nine survivors are receiving treatment at local hospitals. Officials have appealed to the public to share any information that could assist the investigation.
The incident has reignited concerns over road safety in the region, with authorities pledging stricter enforcement of transport regulations.