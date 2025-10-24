Kurnool bus tragedy: State announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for families of victims, Rs 2 lakh for injured

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Ram Prasad Reddy announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased from Andhra Pradesh and Rs 2 lakh to each of the injured in the Kurnool bus tragedy. “Our government stands with the bereaved families during this unimaginable loss,” he said.

The horrific bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district claimed lives of 19 passengers, including two children, and left 12 others injured, state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha confirmed on Friday.

The tragedy unfolded earlier in the day when a private bus carrying 39 passengers caught fire after hitting a bike. The motorcyclist, identified as Shiva Shankar (21), a granite daily wage worker and resident of TV9 Colony, Tandrapadu village, in Kurnool district, was also killed in the incident, taking the total toll to 20.

Addressing a press briefing at Vyasa Auditorium in Kurnool alongside Transport Minister M Ram Prasad Reddy, Anitha said, “The bodies were so severely charred that visual identification was impossible.” DNA testing will be used to identify the victims and return remains to their families, she added.