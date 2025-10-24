NITI Aayog CEO, CS deliberate on growth along coast under Purvodaya

VIJAYAWADA: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam met and discussed the Purvodaya scheme and Visakhapatnam Growth Hub with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the AP Secretariat on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the NITI Aayog CEO said that Andhra Pradesh is ahead of the fastest growing states on the eastern coast of the country and there are opportunities for further development in the coastal area through the Purvodaya scheme. Although there are many ports in Andhra Pradesh, there is a need to set up a container mega port and the government needs to make appropriate efforts as a first step.

He suggested to CS Vijayanand to prepare a suitable report so that he can give a special presentation on the innovative schemes being taken for the comprehensive development of AP in the upcoming Chief Secretaries’ meeting. He discussed the development benefits of the establishment of Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati corridors.

Later, the Chief Secretary said that a special officer will be appointed in-charge to expedite the work of the Visakhapatnam Growth Hub. He explained that the government is making great efforts to take various projects forward.