Steps urged to save Andhra Pradesh’s rights on Krishna water

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the Thinkers’ Forum have submitted a strongly-worded memorandum to Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Principal Secretary G Sai Prasad, demanding urgent intervention to safeguard the State’s Krishna river water rights.

The representation warns of escalating threats from Telangana and Karnataka’s unilateral actions, which allegedly violate tribunal verdicts and the 2014 AP Reorganization Act.

With Supreme Court hearings on the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal’s allocations scheduled for October 29–31, the experts caution that inaction could lead to irreversible losses.

Signed by AB Venkateswara Rao, Akkineeni Bhavani Prasad, T Lakshminarayana, Nalamotu Chakravarthi, and Jonnalagadda Rama Rao, the memorandum criticises Telangana’s “Statement of Case” that seeks to dismantle the 1976 Bachawat Tribunal framework.

Telangana advocates basin-based allocation, demanding cancellation of 323 TMC allotted to out-of-basin AP projects and claiming 555 TMC of the 811 TMC originally allocated to undivided AP, plus all surplus waters.

The experts argue this stance undermines AP’s inherited rights and violates Schedule 11(10) of the Reorganisation Act, which mandates approvals from KRMB, Apex Council, and CWC for new projects.

The memo condemns Telangana’s GO Ms No. 34, which outlines DPRs for 16 projects totaling 372 TMC, including unauthorized diversions via Jurala and Koilakonda-Gandhi Lift schemes. Karnataka’s expansion of Almatti Dam and its Rs 70,000 crore plan to store 303 TMC also drew criticism for defying Supreme Court orders.