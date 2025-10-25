Andhra coastal districts put on alert as cyclone in the offing

VIJAYAWADA: Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh have been put on high alert as a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone by Monday.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain, the system has been moving slowly northwestward, and is likely to evolve into a depression by Saturday, a deep depression by Sunday, and a severe cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by early Monday morning.

Holding a high-level review meeting with APSDMA Additional Director Deepak and other officials on Friday, Home Minister V Anitha directed them to closely monitor the system, issue timely alerts to vulnerable districts, and implement stringent safety measures to prevent loss of life.

She emphasised the importance of real-time updates to both officials and the public, and instructed the deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for relief operations.

She also ordered the identification and relocation of residents living in unsafe or dilapidated structures to safer locations. People have been urged to rely only on verified sources for cyclone-related information, and contact the disaster control room through toll-free numbers 112, 1070, or 18004250101 for assistance. Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the sea.

The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several districts starting Saturday, with very heavy to extremely heavy rain forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Coastal areas may experience gusty winds ranging from 50 to 70 kmph. Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions in agricultural activities. People of low-lying areas have been urged to remain indoors during the storm.