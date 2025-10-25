Bus inferno on NH 44 renews focus on poor road design

KURNOOL: The ghastly bus fire that claimed 20 lives — including 19 passengers and a motorcyclist — near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district on Friday has once again laid bare the grim legacy of fatal accidents along National Highway-44.

This latest tragedy adds to a long list of road mishaps that have stained the district’s highways with blood. On May 13, 2019, a catastrophic collision at Veldurthi claimed 16 lives, with investigations later citing faulty road design by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as a major cause of repeated accidents on that stretch. Earlier, on December 29, 2016, three painters from Uttar Pradesh were burnt to death when their vehicle caught fire near Pododdi village in Papili mandal.

Despite frequent safety campaigns, the carnage continues. Official data show that Kurnool records an average of 1,500 accidents and 650 deaths every year. Experts blame the recurring tragedies on a deadly mix of overspeeding, driver fatigue, negligence, and poor awareness of traffic rules.

District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil urged motorists to exercise caution and responsibility behind the wheel. “Avoid speeding, mobile phone use, and drunk driving. Drive with focus, rest when tired, and never overtake recklessly,” he said, adding that police are intensifying road safety awareness programmes to curb further loss of life.