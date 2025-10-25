Ongole police recover gold worth Rs 20L, one arrested

ONGOLE: Prakasam police on Friday arrested a woman accused of stealing gold jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh from a passenger at the Ongole RTC bus complex and recovered all the stolen items.

According to Ongole 1-Town CI Y Nagaraju, Popuri Sumathi of Surveyreddipalem village in Ongole mandal had been travelling to Paruchuru village on October 1 with a bag containing about 20 sovereigns of gold. She discovered the jewellery missing shortly after boarding the bus.

Ongole 1-Town Police registered a case based on her complaint. Acting on directives from district SP V Harshavardhan Raju and under the supervision of Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, CI Nagaraju, SI K Srinivasa Rao, ASI K Suresh, and team conducted a thorough investigation. They identified K Dwaraka (40), wife of Ravi Kumar from Ramnagar area in Perala, Chirala, as the accused and arrested her near Ongole RTC complex. The police recovered all 20 sovereigns of gold from her possession.