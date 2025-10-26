Andhra Pradesh

9,664 visit Vizag zoo on Nagula Chavithi; Rs 7.6 lakh revenue earned

The curator noted that with the onset of Kartika Masam, more families and nature enthusiasts are expected to visit the zoo to explore its diverse range of flora and fauna.
Visitors gather around the elephant enclosure at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park.
Visitors gather around the elephant enclosure at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park.Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam recorded an impressive footfall of 9,664 visitors on Saturday on the occasion of Nagula Chavithi, generating a revenue of Rs 7.6 lakh.

Curator Mangamma said that all the visitors were thoroughly checked at the entrance to ensure that no one carried firecrackers or other materials harmful to the environment.

The curator noted that with the onset of Kartika Masam, more families and nature enthusiasts are expected to visit the zoo to explore its diverse range of flora and fauna. “To accommodate the growing number of visitors, we have arranged RO drinking water facilities and additional seating areas near all major enclosures,” she said.

She also added that the staff are working to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Mangamma expressed happiness over the strong turnout, calling it a reflection of people’s increasing interest in wildlife and conservation.

Public Holiday
Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP)
Nagula Chavithi

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com