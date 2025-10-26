Andhra Minister Kollu hits out at Jagan’s ‘tech ignorance’, misrule

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, describing him as “technologically ignorant” and “destructive to development”.

Speaking at a coordination meeting of public representatives from the united Krishna district in Vijayawada on Friday, Ravindra alleged that Jagan, who once criticised Google, was now shamelessly claiming credit for bringing the company to the State.

“Jagan Reddy doesn’t even know the difference between a computer, artificial intelligence, and a data centre. He says linking the mind to data is AI — a clear example of his foolishness,” Ravindra mocked.

He recalled that in 2018, the Adani Group had proposed to set up a data centre in Andhra Pradesh, but Jagan, after assuming power, had cancelled the land allocation. “Now that a world-class data centre connecting 13 countries is being established in AP, Jagan cannot digest the success of the coalition government,” he added.

The Minister further accused Jagan of five years of total misrule, alleging that he looted the State’s wealth and ruined the economy. He also claimed that Jagan deliberately weakened the Excise Department to shield the liquor mafia.

Ravindra said the undivided Krishna district would be transformed into a hub of welfare and development.

APSRTC Chairman and Krishna district TDP president Konakalla Narayana Rao, NTR district President Nettem Raghu Ram, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, and MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Kagitha Krishna Prasad, Bode Prasad, Mandali Buddha Prasad, and Samineni Udaya Bhanu were among those present.