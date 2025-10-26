Andhra Minister Lokesh back from ‘enriching’ Australia tour

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has exuded confidence that the discussions held with the investors as part of his seven-day visit to Australia will soon translate into meaningful partnerships for Andhra Pradesh.

During his week-long visit to Australia, Lokesh met several industrialists and explained the opportunities for investments in Andhra Pradesh and also invited them to the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

He also visited several renowned universities and studied the best education policies being implemented there.

“And that’s a wrap! My 7-day tour of #Australia across four cities comes to an end. From universities and leading industries to #India-Australia councils, seafood trade bodies, and sports complexes - it’s been a deeply insightful journey. As we drive towards a $2.4 trillion economy, strengthening our workforce, advancing R&D, and developing skilled talent remain key. I also see immense potential in treating sports as a powerful avenue of economic activity. I return enriched by learnings, confident that many of these discussions will soon translate into meaningful partnerships for Andhra Pradesh,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’ after returning to India from Australia.