Bodies of three youths retrieved from Swarnamukhi river in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district police continued intensive search operations on Saturday in the Swarnamukhi River near Vedanthapuram, where four youths drowned on October 24. So far, authorities have recovered the bodies of three boys, while efforts continue to trace the remaining missing youth. Police, along with NDRF and Fire Service personnel, conducted overnight rescue operations using boats and nets despite heavy rain.

District SP L Subba Rayudu and Chandragiri MLA Nani personally supervised the efforts. SP Subba Rayudu issued strict instructions to maintain uninterrupted search operations until all missing persons are found. YSRCP Chandragiri in-charge Chevi Reddy Mohit Reddy is also overseeing the operation.

Authorities are using drone cameras to scan the river and surrounding areas. SP Subba Rayudu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and assured full support to the victims’ families. Police placed warning boards along the riverbank from Thondwad to Srikalahasti and intensified patrolling.