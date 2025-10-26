Cyclone Montha set to hit Andhra coast on Oct 28

VISAKHAPATNAM: A cautionary high alert has been issued across Andhra Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the state under a pre-cyclone watch following the formation of Cyclone ‘Montha’ over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The system, currently classified as a depression, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.
According to the IMD’s National Bulletin, based on observations at 12 noon on Saturday, the depression moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours. It was centred near latitude 10.9°N and longitude 88.1°E, approximately 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 890 km east-southeast of Chennai, 920 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 920 km southeast of Kakinada.
Government bans fishing & boating activities along coast
The system is likely to continue moving west-northwestwards, intensifying into a deep depression by October 26 and further into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27 over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is forecast to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28 and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, around 3 p.m. of the same day, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph.
The IMD has issued rainfall warnings for the coming days. On Sunday, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore and Tirupati districts. On Monday, extremely heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Bapatla, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, and YSR Kadapa districts, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in several other districts across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Sea conditions are expected to be very rough to rough along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts from October 25 to 27, worsening to very high from the evening of October 28 to early October 29. Along the Odisha coast, rough to very rough sea conditions are likely from the evening of October 26 to October 27, becoming high from the morning of October 28 to early October 29, and improving gradually thereafter.
Distant cautionary signal Number-I (DC-I) has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, and Nizampatnam ports.
“Following directions from the Chief Minister, the government has deployed eight NDRF and nine SDRF teams for relief and rescue operations. Due to rough sea conditions and the likelihood of high waves, authorities have advised district collectors in coastal districts to suspend all fishing and boating activities along rivers and the sea coast.
Entry of tourists to beaches has also been prohibited.