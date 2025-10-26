Cyclone Montha set to hit Andhra coast on Oct 28

Sea conditions are expected to be very rough to rough along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts from October 25 to 27, worsening to very high from the evening of October 28 to early October 29. Along the Odisha coast, rough to very rough sea conditions are likely from the evening of October 26 to October 27, becoming high from the morning of October 28 to early October 29, and improving gradually thereafter.

Distant cautionary signal Number-I (DC-I) has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, and Nizampatnam ports.

“Following directions from the Chief Minister, the government has deployed eight NDRF and nine SDRF teams for relief and rescue operations. Due to rough sea conditions and the likelihood of high waves, authorities have advised district collectors in coastal districts to suspend all fishing and boating activities along rivers and the sea coast.

Entry of tourists to beaches has also been prohibited.