Old couple jumps into Kundu river in Andhra; wife missing

KADAPA: An elderly couple allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the swollen Kundu river near Vellala village in Rajupalem mandal on Saturday morning. While locals managed to rescue the man, his wife remains missing.

The couple, identified as Gongati Ramasubbareddy (60) and Gongati Nagamunemma (55) of Uppaluru village in Peddamudium mandal, had visited the Sri Sanjeevaraya Swamy temple at Vellala around 7 a.m. before proceeding to the river. Police said the two, reportedly suffering from severe health ailments, decided to end their lives.

A local resident, Peddamodula Gurappa, noticed the incident and bravely jumped into the river, rescuing Ramasubbareddy. However, Nagamunemma was swept away by the strong current and remains untraced.

Search and rescue operations are underway, led by mandal revenue officials and a rescue team. In his statement, Ramasubbareddy told police that both he and his wife had been struggling with diabetes, high blood pressure, and joint pain. Despite having two sons—one in Bengaluru and another in Jammalamadugu—the couple had been under emotional distress due to their health conditions.

Rajupalem Sub-Inspector Venkataramana has registered a case and initiated an investigation. Efforts to locate Nagamunemma are continuing.