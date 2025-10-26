Rs 67.56 crore piped network to revive farms under Pedda Gedda reservoir ayacut

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM/VIZIANAGARAM: The long-pending water woes of tail-end farmers under the Pedda Gedda reservoir are set to ease as the project has been identified under the Medium Command Area Development (MCAD) scheme of the Central government. Significantly, Pedda Gedda is the only project from Andhra Pradesh and one among just five across the country selected under MCAD for the installation of a piped irrigation network to ensure equitable water distribution and prevent wastage.
The scheme will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 67.56 crore, shared between the Centre and State in a 60:40 ratio. Bhopal-based Mahana Ventures recently carried out a preliminary survey at the reservoir site and has begun preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which is expected to be completed by the end of October. The authorities plan to complete the works before the commencement of the next Kharif season.
Constructed to irrigate 12,221 acres — including 6,319 acres in Pachipenta and 2,826 acres in Salur of Parvathipuram-Manyam district, and 3,076 acres in Ramabhadrapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district — the Pedda Gedda Reservoir has long suffered from poor canal maintenance. The tail-end farmers have been struggling to get adequate water every Kharif season due to siltation, breaches and weed growth in the main, distributary, and minor canals.
Although the previous YSRCP government had sanctioned Rs 28.18 crore for the reservoir’s modernisation under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funds, the works came to a halt midway after only Rs 3 crore worth of work was executed, reportedly due to non-payment of bills. The resulting deterioration in canal conditions has further weakened the bunds and disrupted the free flow of water, leaving farmers in tail-end areas to bear significant losses.
Recognising these persistent issues, the Water Resources Department brought the project under the MCAD scheme, which focuses on developing field channels and drains to ensure fair and efficient irrigation across command areas. Under the new initiative, underground pipelines will be installed alongside existing canals to improve water delivery, minimise wastage, and ensure equal water pressure across farmlands.
Speaking to TNIE, Appa Rao, Superintending Engineer of the Pedda Gedda Reservoir, said, “The department has identified this project under the MCAD scheme, and Mahana Ventures has already conducted the preliminary survey. Once the DPR is finalised, the works will begin. Funds will be shared by the Union and State Governments in the 60:40 ratio. The underground pipelines will help control wastage and deliver pressurised water uniformly. We expect the system to stabilise irrigation for nearly 5,000 acres in tail-end villages.”
Officials said that water user associations will also be formed within a year to manage the new network effectively and ensure long-term sustainability of the modern irrigation system.