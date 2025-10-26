Rs 67.56 crore piped network to revive farms under Pedda Gedda reservoir ayacut

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM/VIZIANAGARAM: The long-pending water woes of tail-end farmers under the Pedda Gedda reservoir are set to ease as the project has been identified under the Medium Command Area Development (MCAD) scheme of the Central government. Significantly, Pedda Gedda is the only project from Andhra Pradesh and one among just five across the country selected under MCAD for the installation of a piped irrigation network to ensure equitable water distribution and prevent wastage.

The scheme will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 67.56 crore, shared between the Centre and State in a 60:40 ratio. Bhopal-based Mahana Ventures recently carried out a preliminary survey at the reservoir site and has begun preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which is expected to be completed by the end of October. The authorities plan to complete the works before the commencement of the next Kharif season.

Constructed to irrigate 12,221 acres — including 6,319 acres in Pachipenta and 2,826 acres in Salur of Parvathipuram-Manyam district, and 3,076 acres in Ramabhadrapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district — the Pedda Gedda Reservoir has long suffered from poor canal maintenance. The tail-end farmers have been struggling to get adequate water every Kharif season due to siltation, breaches and weed growth in the main, distributary, and minor canals.