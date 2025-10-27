Adequate food and fuel stocked for Cyclone Montha, says Andhra Pradesh minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar has announced that the department is fully geared up to ensure uninterrupted food and fuel supply across coastal districts in view of the approaching Cyclone Montha.

A comprehensive review of pre-cyclone, cyclone, and post-cyclone preparedness activities has been completed with officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSCL), district administrations, and Oil Marketing Companies.

The Minister said APSCSCL has positioned sufficient stocks of rice and essential commodities across all Mandal Level Stock Points (MLSPs) and Fair Price Shops (FPSs) in the coastal districts.

"To facilitate faster movement, exemptions have been provided from GPS tracking for the second stage of food grain transport’’ he added.

He further said that Coordination meetings were also held with Oil Marketing Companies to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply. All petrol, diesel, and LPG outlets in coastal areas have been directed to maintain full stock levels. Collectors have been instructed to prioritise fuel reserves for hospitals, telecom towers, cyclone shelters, and other critical installations.

He said paddy procurement centres are being readied to support farmers. Around 1,500 rice mills have been tagged for procurement operations, and millers have been directed to provide drying spaces and cover arrangements.Over 50,000 tarpaulins, ropes, and sandbags have been kept ready for stock protection.