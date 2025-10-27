Andhra Pradesh govt to acquire 1,734 acres for Polavaram oustees

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Following the release of Rs 1,100 crore for Polavaram project displaced families, the Eluru district administration, along with the ASR and Polavaram Project Administrative Authority, has intensified Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) activities across Godavari districts.

Eluru Collector K Vetri Selvi said that 2,799 acres of land have been identified in Eluru district for resettlement of displaced families. She emphasised the urgency of speeding up work on land-for-land allocation, rehabilitation packages, and construction of rehabilitation colonies.

A total of 7,812 acres is required for land allocation and colony construction, with 1,734 acres currently under acquisition.

In ASR district, the resettlement process for displaced families in Chinturu, Kunavaram, and VR Puram mandals has entered its final phase. The Water Resources Department is preparing to hold Gram Sabhas in 32 priority villages to facilitate relocation of families from submerged areas. Project officials have already conducted two village-level meetings to address objections and advance the process.