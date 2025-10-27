Andhra Pradesh to get major share in India’s 10,900 e-Bus drive

VIJAYAWADA: India’s electric mobility revolution is shifting into top gear. In a decisive step towards achieving the Union Government’s ambitious Net Zero Emissions target by 2070, the National Movement for PM e-Drive and PM e-Bus Sewa has gathered strong nationwide momentum.

The Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) - a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power - has received an overwhelming response to its mega tender for 10,900 electric buses under the Prime Minister’s transformative PM e-Bus Sewa Programme.

This tender, covering five major metropolitan cities, represents India’s largest e-bus procurement initiative to date.

In a release issued on Sunday, EESL National Advisor A Chandra Sekhara Reddy informed that the pre-bid phase witnessed robust participation from leading domestic and international manufacturers. Following detailed clarifications to pre-bid queries, CESL extended the bid submission deadline to November 2025, with bid opening scheduled for November 6, 2025.

Considering AP as one of the most proactive states in the country with a rich track record for implementing overall Energy Efficiency, Renewables, E mobility, Energy Transition and enhancing economic activity the CESL has initiated steps to prepare an exclusive action plan for Time bound implementation of E mobility .

CESL in the first phase will focus on Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Nellore and Tirupati.

CESL spokesperson appreciated key Strategic Actions of AP Government for achieving 100 percent Electrification of APSRTC fleet.