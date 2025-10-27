Coastal Andhra districts brace for cyclone 'Montha'

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Nellore, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada, for October 27, in view of the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ by October 28.

According to the IMD, the system lay centered at 5.30 pm on October 26 over the same region about 670 km west of Port Blair, 720 km east-southeast of Chennai, 780 km southeast of Kakinada, 790 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 900 km south-southeast of Gopalpur. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards, and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.

It is then likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28, and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28. Wind speeds are likely to range between 90 to 100 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 110 kmph during landfall.

For Tuesday, a red alert has been issued for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Yanam, BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts.

Orange alert has been sounded for Parvathipuram Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool and Nandyal districts, while Chittoor, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur remain under a yellow alert.