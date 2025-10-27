CPM seeks clarity from Andhra Pradesh govt over Data Centre

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao has urged the State government to reveal complete details of the proposed Google data centre project in Visakhapatnam, including the benefits to Andhra Pradesh, land allocation, employment generation, and environmental impact.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced that Google would establish the world’s second-largest data centre and an Artificial Intelligence Hub in the city with an investment of USD 15 billion (Rs 1.25 lakh crore).

He questioned the government’s claims that the project would create 1.8 lakh jobs, pointing out that such projects generally generate around 5,000-6,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs.

Srinivasa Rao said nearly 480 acres of fertile and assigned lands were being allotted for the project in Anandapuram and Anakapalle areas, affecting farmers and Dalits. He urged the government to use the already allotted vacant lands instead of acquiring new farmland.

He also sought clarification on the Rs 22,000 crore incentives announced for the project and questioned the possible environmental impact, especially on local temperature, water, and power resources. He stressed the need to ensure data security and job guarantees for local youth.