Cyclone Montha: Evacuations, relief measures in full swing in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is bracing for the impact of Cyclone Montha, which is rapidly advancing toward the Kakinada coast at a speed of 17 kmph, according to the latest cyclone alert.

As of 11:30 am IST on October 27, the storm was centered over the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal, near latitude 12.8°N and longitude 84.6°E. It lies approximately 480 km east of Chennai, 530 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 560 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Montha will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28 and continue moving north-northwestwards. It is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28.

Upon landfall, the storm is likely to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, along with heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions.

Coastal districts have already begun experiencing gusty winds and intermittent showers. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow official advisories, warning against complacency despite temporarily calm weather.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to release cyclone bulletins every hour starting Tuesday morning and provide real-time updates to keep the public informed.

During a review meeting at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) center in the Secretariat, he emphasised that the government’s primary goal is to prevent any loss of life or property. Naidu stressed the need for uninterrupted communication systems and ordered the deployment of satellite phones and special mobile towers.