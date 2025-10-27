Cyclone Montha: Evacuations, relief measures in full swing in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is bracing for the impact of Cyclone Montha, which is rapidly advancing toward the Kakinada coast at a speed of 17 kmph, according to the latest cyclone alert.
As of 11:30 am IST on October 27, the storm was centered over the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal, near latitude 12.8°N and longitude 84.6°E. It lies approximately 480 km east of Chennai, 530 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 560 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Montha will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28 and continue moving north-northwestwards. It is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28.
Upon landfall, the storm is likely to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, along with heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions.
Coastal districts have already begun experiencing gusty winds and intermittent showers. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow official advisories, warning against complacency despite temporarily calm weather.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to release cyclone bulletins every hour starting Tuesday morning and provide real-time updates to keep the public informed.
During a review meeting at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) center in the Secretariat, he emphasised that the government’s primary goal is to prevent any loss of life or property. Naidu stressed the need for uninterrupted communication systems and ordered the deployment of satellite phones and special mobile towers.
Special measures are being implemented in 2,707 villages and ward secretariats likely to be severely affected. A total of 3,211 generators have been arranged as power backups across 110 mandals. “No lives should be lost to the cyclone,” the Chief Minister stated, urging the evacuation of coastal residents to relief camps where essential supplies, including 25 kg of rice per person, will be distributed.
Drawing parallels with drought preparedness, Naidu called for robust planning to tackle the cyclone. He revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to inquire about the situation and assured full central assistance. Minister Nara Lokesh has been tasked with coordinating with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
Officials briefed the Chief Minister that Krishna district could see extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with heavy showers also likely in Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu, and West Godavari districts. Schools have been declared closed, and all fishermen have been recalled from sea. Naidu instructed district authorities to identify high-rainfall zones and take preemptive protective steps.
NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby, along with fire services. Departments including Panchayati Raj Engineering, Roads and Buildings, and Electricity have been placed on high alert to restore damaged roads, power poles, and fallen trees immediately. Control rooms are being set up across districts.
Post-cyclone, special focus will be placed on sanitation to prevent disease outbreaks. Ambulance services (108 and 104) will remain operational for pregnant women and new mothers, while anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines are stocked at all PHCs.
To protect crops, tarpaulins will be widely distributed, and livestock safeguarded. Officials reported that 851 JCBs and 757 power saws are ready for deployment, with mapping underway for their locations. The Chief Minister announced audits on their post-cyclone usage. Drains must be cleared of blockages to facilitate floodwater flow.
Warning that asset and life losses are possible when the cyclone crosses the coast, Naidu urged constant alerts to keep people indoors and awareness campaigns using past experiences from cyclones like Titli, Hudhud, and Hurricane.
Clear instructions are to be issued to district officials on managing reservoirs and tanks, with real-time monitoring of water flows. Branches of trees prone to falling in strong winds should be pruned in advance.
The Chief Minister warned of strict action against any officials showing laxity in relief duties. Ministers Lokesh and Anitha, Chief Secretary Vijayanand, and senior officials from various departments attended the review meeting.
With cyclone warnings in effect along the coastal regions, the Andhra Pradesh government has ramped up preparedness measures to ensure the safety of residents and mitigate the impact of severe weather.
Evacuation and Relief Arrangements
Authorities have shifted vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, the elderly, and residents of coastal areas, to safer locations. A total of 260 relief centres in Kakinada and 140 in Nellore are stocked with food, milk, and water for 2–3 days. 364 schools have been prepared as shelters, while more than 14,000 schools in affected areas have been given precautionary holidays. All beaches have been closed, and fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea. Red alerts have been issued for Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.
Rescue and Rapid Response Deployment
To ensure prompt assistance, 11 NDRF and 12 SDRF teams are stationed for rescue, evacuation, and flood response operations. Fire services, swimmers, OBM boats, life jackets, and other emergency equipment have been deployed across coastal zones. Additionally, the 108/104 ambulance network and medical camps have been activated at all cyclone shelters.
Monitoring and Communication
The RTGS War Room is operating round the clock to track rainfall, wind speed, flooding, reservoirs, and field alerts. Communication tools, including satellite phones, V-SATs, digital radios, and wireless repeaters, have been pre-positioned to ensure uninterrupted coordination. Hourly situation reports are being shared with the Government and District Collectors.
Infrastructure and Utilities Preparedness
JCBs, power saws, and dewatering pumps have been deployed along vulnerable roads, while Energy Rapid Restoration Teams with transformers, poles, conductors, and generators are on standby in coastal districts. Safe drinking water backups, RWS tankers, chlorine tablets, and bleaching powder are also ready for deployment.
Civil Supplies and Health Measures
Emergency food supplies, rice, and essential commodities have been stocked at Mandal Level Stock Points. Rapid Response Medical Teams, boat clinics, and emergency drug stocks have been mobilized to provide healthcare support during the cyclone.
Disaster Relief Funding
To facilitate immediate relief operations, the Government has authorized the withdrawal of funds under TR-27 for rescue, evacuation, medical care, food, drinking water, sanitation, and road clearance. Additional funds may be released to severely affected districts if necessary.
Public Advisory
Authorities have urged citizens to:
Stay indoors until an official all-clear is issued.
Avoid beaches, low-lying areas, and flooded roads.
Follow only official alerts from RTGS, APSDMA, and District Collectorates.
Use emergency helplines in case of distress.
The Government has emphasized that all resources are in place and emergency teams are on high alert to ensure public safety.