Minor girl dies after abortion, father held in Andhra Pradesh

SRIKAKULAM: In a shocking case from Srikakulam district, an 11-year-old girl died after being sexually assaulted by her father and undergoing an abortion.

The accused, identified as Polaki Appa Rao of Sarali village in Pathapatnam mandal, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. According to Pathapatnam S-I K Madhusudhan Rao, Appa Rao had migrated to Hyderabad, where he worked as a watchman.

Following the death of his first wife, he remarried and had two children, a daughter and a son. He allegedly exploited his elder daughter sexually on several occasions, resulting in her pregnancy. After learning about the pregnancy, Appa Rao brought the girl back to his native village and admitted her to a private hospital in Srikakulam for an abortion.

However, her condition deteriorated, and she was shifted to KGH in Vizag, where she died while undergoing treatment.