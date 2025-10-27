Prakasam police urge devotees to avoid holy dip

ONGOLE: In view of the severe weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and warnings from the State Disaster Management Authority, Prakasam District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju directed all Sub Divisional Police Officers to take necessary measures to protect the public from the impact of Cyclone Montha.

Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, in a press release on Sunday, appealed to devotees and pilgrims not to enter sea waters or other water bodies for holy Karthika month dips from Monday to Wednesday.

“High gales, heavy rains, lightning, and rough seas pose serious threats. Devotees should not attempt holy dips in sea, streams, rivulets, reservoirs, or storage tanks, as conditions may become lethal,” he warned.

He specifically advised against taking dips on October 27 at Eethamukkala, Kothapatnam, Pakala, Madanuru, Voollapalem, and Kanaparthi beaches, as well as at Ramateertham and Gundlakamma reservoirs.

Ongole Taluk PS CI Vijay Krishna urged residents to remain indoors unless necessary.

“The police have prepared an action plan with ropes, dragon lights, power cutters, and deployed expert swimmers at vulnerable water points. We request public cooperation to protect lives and assist in relief activities for incidents like tree falls, drowning, or disrupted road connections,” he said.