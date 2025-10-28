Act positively on job quota for transgenders: Andhra Pradesh HC tells govt

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court directed the State government to take a positive decision on introducing reservations for transgender persons in government jobs, citing Karnataka’s 1% quota as an example.

A Division Bench of Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Avadhanam Hari Hara Nath Sharma instructed the government to study Karnataka’s model and submit a report within four weeks.

The order came on a petition by transgender activist Ganga Bhavani, who challenged her exclusion from the 2018 Sub-Inspector recruitment.

During the hearing, the AAG admitted that the State’s 2017 transgender policy lacks job reservation. The court criticised the inaction and urged the government to ensure transgender inclusion in public employment.