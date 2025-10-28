Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu promises support for Satya Sai Baba’s centenary fest

VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Satya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee RJ Rathnakar and Trustee INS Prasad met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to invite him to the Centenary Birth Celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Satya Sai Baba.

Naidu praised Bhagawan’s service in education, healthcare, and water supply and assured full government cooperation for the grand event.

Recalling his association with Baba, he said it was the state’s duty to honour His legacy meaningfully.

The delegation also met HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who expressed keen interest and promised complete government support to ensure world-class celebrations that enable devotees and citizens across Andhra Pradesh to participate in commemorating Bhagawan’s life and teachings.

Preparations in Puttaparthi are underway for the milestone event, with the Trust coordinating logistics, programmes, and outreach efforts to reflect Baba’s enduring message of love, service, and unity.