Andhra Pradesh Home Minister urges public to avoid spreading unverified information on Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday urged citizens to avoid forwarding or posting unverified information about Cyclone Montha on social media, warning that misinformation could create panic and confusion.

The Minister assured that the State government is fully prepared to handle any situation arising from the cyclone’s impact. In a press release, she said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had instructed all departments to remain in close coordination, with precautionary measures actively implemented in cyclone-affected areas over the past three days.

Anitha said that continuous reviews are being conducted from the Real-Time Governance (RTG) Centre by the Chief Minister and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, with the entire administrative machinery on high alert. A coordinated response plan has been put in place involving district collectors, superintendents of police, and all key departments to ensure swift action.