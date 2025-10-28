Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh assures support to Brandix India

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh has assured necessary support to Brandix India, which is facing difficulties due to additional tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

He said the State government will take up the issue with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to explore relief measures for apparel sector.

Brandix India Director P Doraswamy met the Minister on Monday and submitted a representation highlighting the severe challenges faced by the apparel industry across India. He explained that the Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) in Atchutapuram SEZ is in crisis, with 80% of its exports dependent on the US market.

Facing a shortage of work orders, the firm announced temporary staff leaves.

Doraswamy assured job security, while Lokesh vowed to take up the issue with the Centre to protect jobs and stabilise BIAC operations.