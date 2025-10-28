CM Naidu moots bullet train link to Amaravati Airport

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati is set to become a major hub in Andhra Pradesh’s rail and logistics network, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposing a bullet train connection to the upcoming international airport in the capital region.
During a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to integrate Amaravati into the proposed high-speed elevated railway corridors connecting Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Chennai. He also directed that the Chennai–Bengaluru corridor include Tirupati to enhance regional connectivity.
Naidu reviewed the progress of railway projects worth Rs 33,630 crore currently underway across the State. These include major lines such as Nadikudi–Srikalahasti, Guntur–Guntakal, Gunadala–Mustabad bypass, Renigunta, and Rayadurg–Tumakuru.
He instructed officials to immediately release Rs 27 crore for further works on the Nadikudi–Srikalahasti route and suggested launching train services on the Kotipalli–Narsapur route, including the Kakinada–Kotipalli–Amalapuram section.
The Chief Minister approved the Railway department’s request for the allocation of land for new coaching terminals in Amaravati and Gannavaram. He was informed that expansion works are also underway in Vijayawada and Guntur.
Rail connectivity to new AP ports emphasised
He stressed the importance of railway cooperation in supporting the State’s logistics ambitions, noting that an Integrated Logistics Park will be developed in collaboration with the central government. Naidu highlighted the need to improve rail connectivity to newly constructed ports such as Mulapeta, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Ramayapatnam to facilitate freight movement.
Plans to transform Andhra Pradesh into a logistics corridor were discussed, with Naidu calling for enhanced north–south and east–west connectivity. He also reviewed proposals for a Dedicated Freight Corridor from Kharagpur to Chennai and works related to 1,564 km of new railway routes.
In terms of passenger infrastructure, the Chief Minister directed that Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Amaravati railway stations be developed as iconic hubs. He called for innovative design in the construction of the Amaravati station and urged swift redevelopment of Vijayawada station, including the construction of a skywalk at Tirupati for pilgrim convenience. Development of the Gnanapuram side of Visakhapatnam station was suggested to ease traffic congestion. Railway officials informed the CM that Nellore and Rajamahendravaram stations are also being upgraded, and 73 stations across the state are being modernized under the Amrit Stations scheme. Proposals have been made for constructing 373 railway over- and under-bridges, with the CM directing that visible transformation of stations be achieved by December.
Naidu also reviewed progress on routes such as Kottavalasa–Kirandol, Kottavalasa–Vizianagaram, Duvvada, and Simhachalam, and emphasised the need to expedite the construction of the South Coast Railway Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam.
He instructed that development works at Rajamahendravaram station be completed before the Godavari Pushkaralu festival. Officials reported `271 crore has been allocated for station upgrades and that 1,012 special trains will be operated during the festival period.
The review meeting was attended by Investments and Infrastructure Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu and other senior officials.