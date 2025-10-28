CM Naidu moots bullet train link to Amaravati Airport

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati is set to become a major hub in Andhra Pradesh’s rail and logistics network, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposing a bullet train connection to the upcoming international airport in the capital region.

During a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to integrate Amaravati into the proposed high-speed elevated railway corridors connecting Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Chennai. He also directed that the Chennai–Bengaluru corridor include Tirupati to enhance regional connectivity.

Naidu reviewed the progress of railway projects worth Rs 33,630 crore currently underway across the State. These include major lines such as Nadikudi–Srikalahasti, Guntur–Guntakal, Gunadala–Mustabad bypass, Renigunta, and Rayadurg–Tumakuru.

He instructed officials to immediately release Rs 27 crore for further works on the Nadikudi–Srikalahasti route and suggested launching train services on the Kotipalli–Narsapur route, including the Kakinada–Kotipalli–Amalapuram section.

The Chief Minister approved the Railway department’s request for the allocation of land for new coaching terminals in Amaravati and Gannavaram. He was informed that expansion works are also underway in Vijayawada and Guntur.

Rail connectivity to new AP ports emphasised

He stressed the importance of railway cooperation in supporting the State’s logistics ambitions, noting that an Integrated Logistics Park will be developed in collaboration with the central government. Naidu highlighted the need to improve rail connectivity to newly constructed ports such as Mulapeta, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Ramayapatnam to facilitate freight movement.