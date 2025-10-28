Markets in Andhra witness heavy rush amid Cyclone Montha alert

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: With Cyclone Montha inching closer to the Andhra coast, residents across the coastal districts rushed to markets and rythu bazaars on Monday, triggering a wave of panic buying.
The sudden surge in demand led to a complete sellout of vegetables, specially in urban centres like Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, and others.
From early morning, long queues formed at rythu bazaars, supermarkets, and retail outlets as residents rushed to stock essentials ahead of Cyclone Montha, fearing supply disruptions and power outages. The rush followed official warnings and viral social media alerts.
Staple vegetables like tomato, potato, okra, and brinjal sold out within hours, while retailers and vendors reportedly bought in bulk to resell at higher prices.
Lella Ramadevi of Krishna Lanka said, “I saw many people rushing to buy vegetables, so I went early to get what I could. But there were no staple items left — only onions, ginger, ivy gourd, and plantains were available.” Speaking to TNIE, NTR District Marketing Assistant Director Rajababu said that sufficient stock is being ensured across all 14 rythu bazaars in the district — nine in Vijayawada city and the rest in Nandigama, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Kanchikacharla, Jaggayyapet, and Tiruvuru.
“We have already coordinated with vegetable farmers — okra from Nutakki, brinjal from Bapulapadu, leafy vegetables from Yanamalakuduru — and requested them to maintain regular supply. For tomatoes, we are in touch with Madanapalle traders, and additional trucks will be deployed to supplement the existing seven truckloads daily,” he said.
Krishna District Marketing Assistant Director Nityanandam added that adequate stocks have been arranged at rythu bazaars in Machilipatnam, Challapalli, Pedana, Kankipadu, Gudivada, and others.
“We have spoken to traders in Madanapalle and Palamaner for tomato supplies, and Mopidevi farmers for local produce. If needed, we will ensure all essential vegetables are made available to consumers through rythu bazaars,” he assured.
Vegetable prices soar in Kakinada amid
Vegetable prices have surged across Kakinada district as traders allegedly exploited the ongoing Cyclone situation.
Despite instructions from district authorities, traders in Rythu Bazars and open markets have raised prices over the past five days as residents rushed to purchase essentials.
The price of Aubergine (brinjal) rose by Rs 10 compared to Sunday, while Okra also saw a Rs 10 hike at Rythu Bazars.
In open markets, brinjal is selling between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per kg, and Okra between Rs 55 and Rs 60 per kg. Cabbage is priced at Rs 40, carrot Rs 60, cauliflower Rs 25 to Rs 30, ridge gourd Rs 48, potato Rs 26, beetroot Rs 60, elephant’s foot Rs 60, sweet potato Rs 40, onions Rs 24, capsicum Rs 100, green peas Rs 125, arum Rs 32, and tomato Rs 20 at Rythu Bazars.
However, traders are reportedly charging Rs 5 to Rs 10 more per kilogram than official prices.