Markets in Andhra witness heavy rush amid Cyclone Montha alert

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: With Cyclone Montha inching closer to the Andhra coast, residents across the coastal districts rushed to markets and rythu bazaars on Monday, triggering a wave of panic buying.

The sudden surge in demand led to a complete sellout of vegetables, specially in urban centres like Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, and others.

From early morning, long queues formed at rythu bazaars, supermarkets, and retail outlets as residents rushed to stock essentials ahead of Cyclone Montha, fearing supply disruptions and power outages. The rush followed official warnings and viral social media alerts.

Staple vegetables like tomato, potato, okra, and brinjal sold out within hours, while retailers and vendors reportedly bought in bulk to resell at higher prices.

Lella Ramadevi of Krishna Lanka said, “I saw many people rushing to buy vegetables, so I went early to get what I could. But there were no staple items left — only onions, ginger, ivy gourd, and plantains were available.” Speaking to TNIE, NTR District Marketing Assistant Director Rajababu said that sufficient stock is being ensured across all 14 rythu bazaars in the district — nine in Vijayawada city and the rest in Nandigama, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Kanchikacharla, Jaggayyapet, and Tiruvuru.

“We have already coordinated with vegetable farmers — okra from Nutakki, brinjal from Bapulapadu, leafy vegetables from Yanamalakuduru — and requested them to maintain regular supply. For tomatoes, we are in touch with Madanapalle traders, and additional trucks will be deployed to supplement the existing seven truckloads daily,” he said.