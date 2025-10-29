Andhra focusing on zero casualties: IT Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is fully prepared to face any situation arising from Cyclone Montha, with the government’s sole objective being zero loss of life, declared State Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Tuesday evening.

Speaking from the RTGS Command Control Centre at the Secretariat alongside Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Lokesh briefed the media on the state’s comprehensive relief and preparedness measures.

An estimated 40 lakh people are expected to be affected, with seven districts—Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore—placed under Red Alert.

Lokesh explained that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been monitoring the situation continuously since October 23, conducting 12 review meetings and teleconferences, even while on an official visit to the UAE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full central support, with real-time updates being sent to the PMO.

Evacuation efforts have been swift, with residents from 1,328 high-risk villages relocated to safer areas. Among them, 3,465 pregnant women have been provided with nutrition and essential supplies.

A total of 1,906 temporary shelters have been set up, equipped with sanitation materials such as bleaching powder and lime. Additionally, 364 schools have been converted into relief camps, and holidays have been declared for 14,798 schools until further notice.

Fishing activities have been suspended until October 29, with strict instructions issued to prevent fishermen from venturing into the sea. Disaster response teams have been deployed across the state, including 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and reserve units. The Indian Army remains on standby in Hyderabad, ready to assist if needed.