Andhra focusing on zero casualties: IT Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is fully prepared to face any situation arising from Cyclone Montha, with the government’s sole objective being zero loss of life, declared State Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Tuesday evening.
Speaking from the RTGS Command Control Centre at the Secretariat alongside Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Lokesh briefed the media on the state’s comprehensive relief and preparedness measures.
An estimated 40 lakh people are expected to be affected, with seven districts—Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore—placed under Red Alert.
Lokesh explained that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been monitoring the situation continuously since October 23, conducting 12 review meetings and teleconferences, even while on an official visit to the UAE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full central support, with real-time updates being sent to the PMO.
Evacuation efforts have been swift, with residents from 1,328 high-risk villages relocated to safer areas. Among them, 3,465 pregnant women have been provided with nutrition and essential supplies.
A total of 1,906 temporary shelters have been set up, equipped with sanitation materials such as bleaching powder and lime. Additionally, 364 schools have been converted into relief camps, and holidays have been declared for 14,798 schools until further notice.
Fishing activities have been suspended until October 29, with strict instructions issued to prevent fishermen from venturing into the sea. Disaster response teams have been deployed across the state, including 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and reserve units. The Indian Army remains on standby in Hyderabad, ready to assist if needed.
Infrastructure readiness has also been prioritized. For post-landfall restoration, 11,347 electric poles and 1,210 transformers have been pre-positioned. A total of 772 restoration teams have been deployed across the state, strategically positioned based on the cyclone’s projected path.
To ensure an uninterrupted power supply to critical infrastructure, hospitals have been prioritized for emergency electricity backup. The Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department has mobilized 7,289 vehicles, including JCBs and cranes, for road clearance operations.
Additionally, 1,037 diesel generators have been dispatched under the supervision of the Deputy Chief Minister to safeguard the Comprehensive Protected Water Supply (CPWS) schemes.
Telecom service providers such as Airtel and Jio have also taken proactive steps, arranging diesel generator sets and fuel reserves to maintain mobile network connectivity during and after the cyclone. Real-time monitoring is being carried out through the AWARE platform at the RTGS Centre, integrating disaster management, relief, and rehabilitation systems.
Public alerts are being disseminated through WhatsApp, SMS, and Interactive Voice Response Systems to ensure timely communication with citizens.
Drones and low-flying surveillance vehicles will be deployed to assess damage to crops, homes, and public infrastructure, enabling rapid relief and compensation measures. Ministers, MLAs, and MPs have been stationed in the field to oversee operations and coordinate with local authorities.
Lokesh held a morning meeting with legislators to address emerging issues.