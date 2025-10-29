Andhra government plans to regularise all illegal layouts by January 2026

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has intensified efforts to bring all unauthorised and unapproved layouts under planned urban development through the final phase of the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). Open until January 23, 2026, the renewed drive offers plot owners a last opportunity to legalise their holdings and integrate them into the State’s statutory planning framework.

Following the issuance of G.O.Ms No.134 on July 26, 2025, which extended the eligibility cut-off and reopened the scheme, officials said public response has been strong, with more than 40,000 new applications submitted through the LRS portal. The initiative operates under the Andhra Pradesh Regularisation of Unapproved Layouts and Plots Rules, 2020.

To ensure no unauthorised layout is excluded, the government has directed all Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to prepare In-Principle Layout Patterns (IPLPs) for layouts identified through the Unauthorised Layout Identification and Monitoring System (ULIMS), even if individual applications are not filed. The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DT&CP) has identified 14,535 unauthorised layouts covering about 78,452 acres. Officials said unregulated development has caused haphazard urban growth and revenue losses, which the revised LRS aims to address through simplified procedures and digital access.

Key features include eligibility for plots registered before June 30, online applications through ULIMS, auto-calculated charges, and processing within six months. Penalisation fees are linked to sub-registrar land values, and a 7% open space charge applies where 10% open space is unavailable.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar called the scheme a “structural reform in urban management,” highlighting the government’s goal to transform unapproved colonies into legally recognised, service-ready communities.

All UDAs and ULBs have been instructed to conduct public consultations and submit regular progress reports to DT&CP. The initiative has been classified as “Most Urgent and Immediate,” calling for coordinated action across departments.