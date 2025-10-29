Andhra's Prakasam district on high alert as Montha hits

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district administration has gone on high alert as Cyclone Montha triggered heavy rain and strong gales across the region on Tuesday, inundating several areas and cutting off road access in low-lying zones.

Acting on government directives, Special Officers RP Sisodiya and Kona Sasidhar have taken charge of cyclone mitigation efforts under the supervision of Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

Officials said rainfall began early Tuesday and intensified through the day, flooding roads in Ongole city and submerging residential areas.

Major rivulets and streams in western Prakasam — including Sagileru, Gundlakamma, Jampaleru, Puli vagu, and Mudigondi vagu in Chimakurthy mandal — are in spate.

Police and revenue teams are patrolling vulnerable stretches and monitoring the situation.

By 6 pm on Tuesday, the district had received an average rainfall of 96 mm. Ongole Urban and Rural mandals recorded the highest rainfall at 177 mm, followed by Ponnaluru (176.8 mm), Tangutur (174.2 mm), Kothapatnam (168 mm), and Kondapi (165.8 mm).

Dola, along with Special Officer Kona Sasidhar and other officials, visited coastal villages such as Voollapalem and rehabilitation centres in Singarayakonda mandal, interacting with evacuees and reviewing relief measures.

The Minister said the administration had been managing the flood situation effectively for the past nine days and was now fully prepared to face the Cyclone.