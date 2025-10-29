Andhra's Prakasam district on high alert as Montha hits

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district administration has gone on high alert as Cyclone Montha triggered heavy rain and strong gales across the region on Tuesday, inundating several areas and cutting off road access in low-lying zones.
Acting on government directives, Special Officers RP Sisodiya and Kona Sasidhar have taken charge of cyclone mitigation efforts under the supervision of Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.
Officials said rainfall began early Tuesday and intensified through the day, flooding roads in Ongole city and submerging residential areas.
Major rivulets and streams in western Prakasam — including Sagileru, Gundlakamma, Jampaleru, Puli vagu, and Mudigondi vagu in Chimakurthy mandal — are in spate.
Police and revenue teams are patrolling vulnerable stretches and monitoring the situation.
By 6 pm on Tuesday, the district had received an average rainfall of 96 mm. Ongole Urban and Rural mandals recorded the highest rainfall at 177 mm, followed by Ponnaluru (176.8 mm), Tangutur (174.2 mm), Kothapatnam (168 mm), and Kondapi (165.8 mm).
Dola, along with Special Officer Kona Sasidhar and other officials, visited coastal villages such as Voollapalem and rehabilitation centres in Singarayakonda mandal, interacting with evacuees and reviewing relief measures.
The Minister said the administration had been managing the flood situation effectively for the past nine days and was now fully prepared to face the Cyclone.
“So far, there have been no reports of human or livestock loss. A total of 65 rehabilitation centres have been set up, and 2,900 families have been moved to safer locations. All facilities, including food, water, lighting, and medicines, are in place,” Dola said.
Collector P Raja Babu said 30 low-lying areas in Ongole city and 10 in coastal villages were identified for special monitoring. He appealed to residents to remain indoors and cooperate with officials.
SP V Harshavardhan Raju and Collector Raja Babu held separate review meetings at their command control rooms and directed field officers to take all preventive measures and be ready to evacuate people if required.
Special Officer RP Sisodiya said the government’s top priority was to ensure there were no human casualties. “Every effort must be made to protect lives and property,” he said.