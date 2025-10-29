CM Chandrababu Naidu leads emergency response as Montha makes landfall

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a high-level review at the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) Command Centre in Amaravati on Tuesday to assess the impending impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha that made landfall near Antarvedi.

The CM directed officials to stay on high alert and execute swift relief and rehabilitation measures. The Chief Minister ordered the immediate deployment of 10 special response teams, each consisting of five members from Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and other departments, to cyclone-prone areas.

He stressed that the presence of government officials in villages would reassure affected communities and ensure effective coordination on the ground. Naidu emphasised round-the-clock monitoring of canals, ponds, and roads for any breaches or erosion, instructing officials to conduct inspections even at night.

He also directed field-level assessment of crop damage using advanced technology, including satellite imagery and drones, to generate accurate and timely reports. All government departments were instructed to prepare detailed preliminary damage assessment reports and submit them to the Central Government at the earliest to expedite relief funding.

Energy department officials were directed to restore power connectivity on a war footing as soon as the cyclone’s intensity decreases.

In a follow-up teleconference from the RTGS Centre, the CM interacted directly with ministers touring affected regions, District Collectors, and field officials. He sought updates from the collectors of Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, and Kakinada districts on cyclone preparedness and ground realities.