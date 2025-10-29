CM Chandrababu Naidu leads emergency response as Montha makes landfall

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a high-level review at the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) Command Centre in Amaravati on Tuesday to assess the impending impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha that made landfall near Antarvedi.
The CM directed officials to stay on high alert and execute swift relief and rehabilitation measures. The Chief Minister ordered the immediate deployment of 10 special response teams, each consisting of five members from Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and other departments, to cyclone-prone areas.
He stressed that the presence of government officials in villages would reassure affected communities and ensure effective coordination on the ground. Naidu emphasised round-the-clock monitoring of canals, ponds, and roads for any breaches or erosion, instructing officials to conduct inspections even at night.
He also directed field-level assessment of crop damage using advanced technology, including satellite imagery and drones, to generate accurate and timely reports. All government departments were instructed to prepare detailed preliminary damage assessment reports and submit them to the Central Government at the earliest to expedite relief funding.
Energy department officials were directed to restore power connectivity on a war footing as soon as the cyclone’s intensity decreases.
In a follow-up teleconference from the RTGS Centre, the CM interacted directly with ministers touring affected regions, District Collectors, and field officials. He sought updates from the collectors of Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, and Kakinada districts on cyclone preparedness and ground realities.
Special focus was placed on flood inflows into streams such as Eleswaram and Budameru. Officials informed the CM that up to 3 TMC of water could enter the Eleswaram reservoir within two days. Naidu issued strict instructions to ensure efficient flood management and prevent overflow risks.
Ministers including Nimmala Ramanaidu, Nadendla Manohar, Atchannaidu, and others briefed the CM over phone about the situation in their respective districts.
Drawing from past experiences like Cyclone Hudhud, Naidu stressed the need for rapid restoration of normalcy.
The State government has activated full emergency protocols, with additional NDRF and SDRF units deployed in high-risk zones. Mobile alerts have been sent to 1.92 crore people, essential commodities stocked, and 2,703 generators made ready.
With no rainfall currently in Rayalaseema, Naidu directed the Irrigation Department to utilise incoming Krishna River flows to fill local reservoirs.Dy CM Pawan Kalyan instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted inter-village connectivity.
The meetings were attended by ministers Anitha, Narayana, A Satya Prasad, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.
NAIDU MOBILISES SUPPORT OF NDA CADRE FOR ASSISTANCE IN RELIEF WORKS
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the leaders and cadre of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to stay alert and extend assistance to people in areas likely to be affected by Cyclone Montha. During a teleconference held on Tuesday with MPs, Ministers, MLAs and other NDA leaders, Naidu directed them to remain accessible to citizens in cyclone-hit regions and actively support the ongoing relief operations.
The Chief Minister said that the cyclone is expected to have a severe impact on Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts. He asked the NDA cadre to alert residents in these areas and help them take precautionary measures on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Explaining the steps taken by the government to minimise damage to crops and property, Naidu stressed that saving lives remains the top priority. He assured that the government would seek assistance from the Centre if required to strengthen relief & rehabilitation efforts.