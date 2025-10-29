Driver held in Kurnool bus fire case in Andhra

KURNOOL: Kurnool police have arrested the bus driver involved in the tragic accident that claimed 20 lives near Chinnatekuru village on NH-44 under Ulindakonda Police Station limits in the early hours of October 24.

In a press statement released on Tuesday evening, Kurnool district SP Vikrant Patil said the accused, identified as Miriyala Lakshmaiah, was driving the V Kaveri Travels bus when the mishap occurred around 3 am. The accident, which turned the vehicle into a fireball, left several passengers dead and others injured, sparking widespread grief.

Pathikonda DSP Venkataramaiah, who is leading the investigation, conducted a detailed inquiry into the incident and confirmed the arrest of Lakshmaiah at 4 pm on Tuesday. The driver was later produced before the court for judicial proceedings.

The SP said further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether negligence or other violations were involved in the tragic incident.