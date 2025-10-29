Rejig of districts should reflect people’s wishes: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that the reorganisation of districts taken up in the State reflect the aspirations of people, and ensure administrative convenience.

The lapses that took place in the reorganisation of districts during the previous YSRCP regime should be rectified, and the rejig should not give scope for new issues, Naidu asserted.

It may be noted here that the State government had constituted a seven member Cabinet Sub-Committee on July 22 on reorganisation of districts.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, held a review meeting with the Cabinet Sub-Committee, comprising Anagani Satya Prasad, P Narayana, Nadendla Manohar, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Vangalapudi Anitha, Nimmala Ramanaidu and BC Janardhan Reddy, on Tuesday. The Cabinet Sub-Committee informed the Chief Minister that it prepared a preliminary report on the district reorganisation after discussing with the people, collectors and people’s representatives.

Naidu discussed the assurances given to the people during polls on forming new revenue divisions, and issues that may arise after the district reorganisation.

He said differences cropped up among people over district reorganisation issues due to the lapses committed by the previous regime.

The reorganisation of revenue divisions should be taken up separately, and a study should be conducted on Polavaram submergence mandals.

Another meeting should be held on the district reorganisation within a week before coming to a final decision, the Chief Minister said.